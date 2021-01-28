Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.09

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.09 and traded as high as $153.20. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) shares last traded at $151.95, with a volume of 498,169 shares changing hands.

RI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €170.75 ($200.89).

Get Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €156.75 and its 200-day moving average is €148.15.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Company Profile (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.