Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

