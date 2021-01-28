PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland Sells 9,000 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00.

Shares of PETQ opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,910,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 159,002 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

