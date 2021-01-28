PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Gap Down to $51.80

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $46.99. PetMed Express shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 64,328 shares traded.

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $934.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $268,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth $133,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

