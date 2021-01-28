PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $60.95.

