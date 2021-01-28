PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 9,688 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.