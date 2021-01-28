PFG Advisors Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $217.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.33.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

