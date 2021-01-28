PFG Advisors Has $685,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.