PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Comcast by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Comcast by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 286,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.84.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

