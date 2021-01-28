PFG Advisors Sells 1,358 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3,392.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 901,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 205,541 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.