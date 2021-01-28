Pharol, SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) Trading Up 7.4%

Pharol, SGPS S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 354,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 68,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

Pharol, SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)

Pharol, SGPS SA through its investment and partnership with Oi, SA, provides fixed-mobile convergent, mobile broadband, pay-TV, and triple play services to corporate customers in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Portugal Telecom, SGPS, SA and changed its name to Pharol, SGPS SA in May 2015. Pharol, SGPS SA was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

