Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

