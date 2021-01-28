Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.80 Per Share

Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L)’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PCTN traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 81.50 ($1.06). 1,163,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.25. Picton Property Income Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.20 ($1.35). The company has a market capitalization of £446.30 million and a P/E ratio of 37.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

In other news, insider Richard Jones acquired 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,799.52 ($12,803.14).

Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN.L) Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

