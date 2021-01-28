Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock Position Cut by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

PDM stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.