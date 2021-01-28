PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $112.40

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.40 and traded as high as $112.92. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $112.84, with a volume of 188,506 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

