PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.92

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.33. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 32,405 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $155,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

