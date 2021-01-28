Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,635 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $199.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,567,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

