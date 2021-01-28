Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,312 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% in the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

