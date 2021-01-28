Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,800 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

