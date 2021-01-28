Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.91 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,654.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

