Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.24 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.