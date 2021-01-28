Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after buying an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after buying an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after buying an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after buying an additional 911,522 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30.

