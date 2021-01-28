Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 125 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Alteryx by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $3,369,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $143,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,276,924 shares of company stock worth $260,378,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.59, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

