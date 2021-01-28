Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,180 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 61,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $229.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

