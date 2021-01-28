Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 13,180 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $229.94 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $269.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

