Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,640 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

