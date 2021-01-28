Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,060 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 229.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. 140166 cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

