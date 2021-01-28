Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,030 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Prothena by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 79.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

