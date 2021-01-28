Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

