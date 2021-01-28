Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 55,865 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $4,855,623.66.

On Monday, November 9th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $4,116,589.02.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,013,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,153. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after buying an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,873,000 after buying an additional 739,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $148,502,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

