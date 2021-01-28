Piper Sandler Comments on Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYRS. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of SYRS opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

