Piper Sandler Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $63.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

