Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Insider Llc Liberty Metals &Amp; Mining Holdings Sells 3,328,544 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) insider Llc Liberty Metals &Amp; Mining Holdings sold 3,328,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$17,574,712.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,733,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,831,692.

PTM opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.66. The stock has a market cap of C$328.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

