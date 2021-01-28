Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $70.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 107.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,563 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 292,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.