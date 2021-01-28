pNetwork Market Cap Achieves $9.10 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.92 or 0.00852251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.21 or 0.04128755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017328 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,628,373 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

