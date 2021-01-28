pNetwork Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One pNetwork token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $1.96 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00073136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00898684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.77 or 0.04423876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017921 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,616,720 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings.

pNetwork Token Trading

