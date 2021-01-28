Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,768.83

Shares of Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,768.83 and traded as low as $1,647.00. Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) shares last traded at $1,649.50, with a volume of 807,756 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,817 ($23.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,768.99.

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) Company Profile (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

