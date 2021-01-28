Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Trading 7.4% Higher

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.81 and last traded at $59.25. 1,649,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 560,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Popular’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Popular by 3,368.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,807 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

