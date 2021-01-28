Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$30.41 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$17.47 and a 12-month high of C$35.13. The company has a current ratio of 79.94, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3232474 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

