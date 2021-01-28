PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $160.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $139.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.59.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 155,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

