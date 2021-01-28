Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 6.7% Following Insider Selling

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.40. 1,899,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,551,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Specifically, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,913 shares of company stock worth $436,359 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.