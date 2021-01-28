Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) PT Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. Premier Financial has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $923.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

