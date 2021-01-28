PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $56,863.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PressOne has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PressOne

PRS is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone. The official website for PressOne is press.one.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

