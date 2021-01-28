Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.69

Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and traded as high as $100.00. Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 52,655 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

