Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Trading Up 5.4%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 2,040,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,489,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after acquiring an additional 320,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $3,607,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

