Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.85. Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 310,065 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.52 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.90.

In other Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) news, insider Rupert Labrum acquired 1,160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £46,400 ($60,621.90).

About Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

