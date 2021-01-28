Principal Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares Down 0.7%

Principal Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $39.70. 1,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Active Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

