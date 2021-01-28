Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

