Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,521,000 after buying an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

