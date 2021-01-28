Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $107.89 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

